Attorney general says Oklahoma to resume executions

Oklahoma officials say the state is planning to resume executing death-row inmates, five years after lethal injections were put on hold following a series of death-chamber mishaps. In a joint announcement Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Mike Hunter and Oklahoma

Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said the state will resume executions using a three-drug lethal injection protocol. Officials say the state has obtained a supply of those drugs.

Executions were halted following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered.

