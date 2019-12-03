Atwood man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

An Atwood man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Kyle C. Frick, 41, pleaded guilty in October to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Chief Judge Kevin N. Berens sentenced Frick to 151 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Frick is also subject to lifetime post-release supervision and sex offender registration. The crimes occurred in January 2019.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rawlins County Sheriff's Office.