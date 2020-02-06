Audi recalls 107K US vehicles for new Takata air bag problem

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 107,000 older vehicles sold in the U.S. by its Audi luxury brand because Takata driver’s air bag inflators could hurl shrapnel in a crash.

The vehicles may have one of the 1.4 million air bag inflators that Takata recalled in December.

They have a new and distinct problem from previous Takata recalls, but still can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister.

The new problem has led to at least one death.

Many of the cars in the Audi recall are more than two decades old.

Owners will be notified in March but Audi says it does not yet have replacement parts available.

