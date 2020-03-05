Augusta Police investigate online Dropbox account with photos of juveniles

AUGUSTA, Kan (KWCH)

Augusta Police are investigating an online Dropbox account with provocative and nude photos of juveniles.

Many of you have reached out wondering who is behind the account and what is being done about it.

Bob Sage is the Public Safety Director in Augusta and says officers have found a juvenile is behind the account. He says there are more than 100 photos on the account.

"The majority of the pictures are provocative, but not illegal because there is not any nudity in the picture. In some, there is nudity, and those would be illegal. Those we are concerned about," said Sage.

He says the account does not involve any staff, teachers or faculty from the Augusta school district.

He says this serves as a good reminder.

"Don't ever take a picture you wouldn't want to share with the world. At the end of the day, if you send it somewhere, there's no way to get it entirely back, you can't take that back once it's gone," said Sage.

Sage's department is working to get this account shut down. He's trying to contact those people who appear in the pictures and interview them, but says they may not be able to identify all of them.

Next, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney's office to decide if charges will be filed.