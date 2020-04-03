Augusta elementary school teacher tests positive for novel coronavirus

A teacher at Lincoln Elementary School has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the Augusta school district said they've been been in regular communication with the employee that tested positive and the employee is feeling better every day. Any persons who were considered “low risk” have already been contacted.

The district said the employee has not traveled over spring break and did not experience symptoms prior to, or while in the school building. Prior to allowing teachers back into buildings after spring break to collect their belongings and help with student materials, each teacher completed a return to workplace survey. This survey asked the following: 1. Have you traveled to a state with widespread community transmission? 2. Do you qualify for the mandatory 14 day quarantine? 3. Do you have COVID-19 symptoms? Access to buildings was strictly based on responses.

"The employee who tested positive had none of these “red flags” and reported the positive test to the district immediately," said Superintendent Matt Ward. "The employee never knowingly put anyone at risk as the employee had not yet experienced symptoms."

According to Ward, the district has been in regular communication with the Butler County Health Department on this matter and any persons who were considered “low risk” have already been contacted.

At this time there have been no other employees who have reported symptoms and no other known positive tests.

In response to the positive case, the district will now be reducing operation hours even further. Essential employees will only report to work two days per week for no more than three hours per day. All other tasks will be completed remotely to protect our employees, and the larger community.

"We will be restricting badge access to buildings even further. Each principal will provide a list of essential employees, all other badges will be blocked from accessing the buildings until further notice," said Ward. "Essential employee shifts will be staggered to reduce employee contacts."

The district said meal pick-ups have not been effected, they'll continue to provide meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00-12:00.