Augusta ropes off playgrounds to stress social distancing

While people are encouraged to spend time outdoors during this stressful time, the message about social distancing remains steady.

Parks are still open to the public in most areas, but parents are discouraged from allowing their children to play on playgrounds.

The City of Augusta went as far as to fence off its local playground to help get the message across.

"In line with Governor Kelly's recent executive order banning gatherings of more than 10 people, the City of Augusta is closing the public restrooms, pavilions, and playgrounds in its park system. The restrooms and pavilions are locked and the playgrounds are currently roped off," read a message on the city's Facebook page.

The city said dog parks, disk golf course, hammocks, and green space are still open to the public.

To date, there three cases of COVID-19 in Butler County.