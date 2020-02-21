Authorities identify vehicle in search for missing Tenn. 15-month-old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County.

The individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell may be driving a BMW with Tennessee license plate number 3M9-6W9.

TBI said Boswell was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until Feb. 18,

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

