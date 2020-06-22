Authorities investigate explosive materials found in Hays home

Police in Hays, along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and KHP's Hazardous Devices Unit were called to a report of explosives in a home in Hays Sunday evening.

According to officials in Hays, police officers were called to a home in the 300 block of W. 11th Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Officers obtained a search warrant for drug-related items, but during a search, they found explosive materials inside the house.

As of Monday morning, officials say the scene is being processed by the KHP Hazardous Devices Unit.

Hays Police and the KBI are investigating.

For safety purposes, people are asked to stay out of the area for the time being.

