Authorities looking for missing Scott City teen

The Scott City Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 15-year-old BreAna McPherson was reported missing at around 3:00 a.m., Tuesday. The vehicle she took was found at the SCott County Cemetery.

Police say she could be in Garden City and they're very worried bout her welfare.

BreAna is 5'3" and weighs 102 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where she is is asked to call the Scott City Police Department at (620) 872-2133. Police say you can remain anonymous.

(Note: An earlier version of this story stated that BreAna had black hair, her mother called to inform us she has red hair now)