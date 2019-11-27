Authorities search for Kansas woman missing in Arkansas

The Newton County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas is searching for a missing Kansas woman.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler tells 5News 51-year-old Sherry Lynn Babcock, of Potwin, was reported missing on Tuesday (Nov. 26) but she has not been home since Nov. 16.

Family and friends say they believe Babcock was in the Searcy, Arkansas area as recently at Nov. 21.

Babock's car was abandoned in Ponca, Arkansas. Wheeler says the vehicle was unlocked and her purse and other valuables were still inside.

He says his department has conducted interviews, used cell phone pings, bloodhounds and other resources to try and figure out what happened to Babcock.

She is described as 5’2″, 125 lbs. with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Babcock's information is asked to notify the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-446-5124 or the Butler County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office at 316-322-4254.