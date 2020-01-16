B-2 Stealth Bomber to fly over Chiefs game Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs have something special planned for Sunday's game.

According to KMBC, a B-2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri will fly over Arrowhead Stadium after the national anthem.

"Continuing a lasting relationship with our community partners, the Kansas City Chiefs organization, the B-2 will kick off the game with a demonstration of precision airpower," a spokesperson for Whiteman AFB said in a statement, per KMBC.

The Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at 2 p.m. on KWCH.