Baby photo reunited with family after tornado takes it 60 miles away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - One Jonesboro woman is counting her blessings Monday after having some of her belongings returned to her. One of those belongings was her son’s baby photo after an E-3 tornado ripped off her roof.

Savannah Luster says she's happy to lay eyes on her child's baby photo again after a tornado wrecked her home. (Source: Contributed/KAIT/Gray News)

“Two hours after the storm hit, it was amazing that someone had found it and found it that far," Savannah Luster said.

A baby photo of her son, Liam, at six months old was found about 60 miles north in Piggott.

It landed in Taniya Carpenter’s yard and after cleaning the mud off of it, she posted it to Facebook. It reached over 11,000 shares.

After being tagged by family and friends, Savannah was able to lay eyes on that photo again.

“I just started crying because it was a picture of my baby, and I lost all of my pictures of all of my kids being babies. They were all in my attic and as you can see, my attic's gone," Luster said.

Luster said Carpenter also made bears for her children, adding more to her sweet gesture.

She also says more people have returned photos from her 3rd-grade yearbook and a photo of when she was pregnant.

Luster calls it all a miracle.

“God is greater, and something amazing can come from something so horrible," Luster said

And as for Carpenter, she’s been through two house fires herself. She says she knows the importance of getting things back to people especially when it means something to them.

