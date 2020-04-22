KS businesses gearing up for return to work

For some Kansas businesses, it's been five weeks without business.

That is starting to change.

In a survey released by the Kansas Chamber Wednesday, 84 percent of its members said they believe between now and the next couple of weeks is when businesses should reopen.

Georges French Bistro got business restarted Wednesday and Molino's Mexican Cuisine is gearing up for the same, early next week, planning on Monday at their Waco Street location.

"It’s a good challenge. We are very optimistic and I know we’ll do our best and the community will support," said Mario Quiroz, owner of Molino’s Mexican Cusine.

Both restaurants decided the best response to COVID-19 was to completely close their doors for the health of their employees and customers. That was March 17.

"We were one of the first ones to close down, so we’re excited to get back going again and for us, this is really about making sure everyone has some great food," Georges French Bistro General Manager Alex Mohr.

"We thought the safety of our employees and even ourselves," said Quiroz. "I think now, we’ve taken the precautions of taking care of ourselves and the customers."

The process of reopening Molino's owner Mario Quiroz described as reinvention.

"It’s a new business model that we need to develop. It’s going to be more focused on carryout, delivery," said Quiroz.

"It’s definitely a huge adjustment. One of the really big things of the experience is the excitement and energy that you get in this place on a busy night." Mohr said, "We really want to make sure that same excitement, even if it’s a smaller interaction of them pulling up and getting the food, they still have that really good feeling of a friendly face to see when they come in."

Seat people in the dining room will have a longer wait until the limits on are lifted on the number of people gathering together at a time.

But this allows them a start to recapture their business with some changes.

"Making sure we’re prepared for each employee to be safe. Having masks for everyone and just going through protocols of how to safely prepare the food," said Mohr.

Even though getting back to what business was like before is anyone's guess.

"Most of my business come from people that work in the downtown and midtown area," said Quiroz. "Once they started working from home, my business really started to drop in sales. It was huge."