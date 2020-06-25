Back open after months'-long closure, Botanica celebrates 5th anniversary of Chinese Garden

Taking advantage of pleasant early-summer weather Thursday, Botanica celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Chinese Garden of Friendship. To mark the belated anniversary of the addition that opened in early June of 2015, the Chinese Garden was free to all visitors on Thursday.

Botanica reopened recently after being closed for about three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday's celebration included tea tastings at the garden that serves as a tribute to Wichita's sister city, Kaifeng, China.

"We're just tickled. During quarantine, we were working hard on the gardens, just gearing up," Botanica Director of Special Events Kathy Spillman said of the public's response to the facility reopening. "We're a community place. We need the community out here with us to experience the outdoors. We're thrilled to have people back in the garden."

If you plan to visit Botanica, masks are recommended, but not required. The gardens are also implementing some restrictions on attendance and encouraging social distancing.