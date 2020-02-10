Backstreet Boys coming to Wichita in August

Backstreet is back, alright! One of the most popular boy bands in the world has Wichita on its upcoming tour, featuring summer performances across the U.S.and Canada. The run, starting in July, is the second North American leg of the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour.

The popular group that burst onto the scene in the 1990s stops in Wichita for an Aug. 21 show. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday (Valentine's Day) with the fan club presale at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 11).

Tickets start at $54.50. The Backstreet Boys will be in Oklahoma City on Aug. 22 at Chasapeake Energy Arena. Ticket sales for the Oklahoma City show also start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

For further information on the Wichita stop and upcoming tour, visit Intrust Bank Arena's website. You can fnd the full list of tour dates for the Backstreet Boys on the band's website.