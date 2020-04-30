Barbershops, salons, bars, gyms among KS businesses not yet cleared to reopen

In an address to the state Thursday evening, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly outlined a phased-in plan for reopening after the statewide stay-at-home order lifts Monday (May 4).

The first phase of the three-phase reopening plan doesn't clear every business in Kansas to reopen. With each phase lasting a minimum of two weeks, some will have to wait until at least May 18 to open their doors again.

This includes:

• Bars and night clubs, excluding already-operating curbside and carryout services,

• Casinos (non tribal)

• Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.)

• Fitness centers and gyms, and

• Nail salons, barbershops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors "an other personal-service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided."

Directed by an executive order, the governor's Phase-One plan continues limiting mass gatherings to no more than 10 people and businesses that do reopen have to be able to maintain six feet of social distancing "with only infrequent or incidental moments of close proximity."

