Bars, nightclubs among local businesses now cleared to reopen

Sedgwick County's decision that Phase Two of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's reopening plan should be followed, but not enforced could speed up the reopening process by nearly two weeks for some local businesses. Before Tuesday when the state guidelines were orders and not recommendations, businesses including bars and night clubs were waiting at least until June 8 and the start of Phase Three to reopen.

That changes with local control. While optimistic about the possibility of reopening sooner, the manager of Fever Night Life in Wichita says the business is taking a little extra time to prepare, using the next week and a half to bring back and train staff, along with getting needed supplies.

Fever Night Life Manager Austin Henry says the planned reopening date is June 6 and he knows patrons are ready to return.

"Friday and Saturday over the weekend, I probably had over 75 calls of people asking if we were open or when we're going to be open," he says.

At their special meeting Wednesday, Sedgwick County commissioners also raised the recommended gathering limit to 20 from 15 in what was a modified version of Phase Two in Kelly's plan to reopen the state economy. Also a recommendation and not an order, the commission encourages social distancing and for people to wear masks in public.

Without local guidelines in place instead of orders, public swimming pools and summer camps could start immediately in Sedgwick County.

With Fever Nightlife, Henry says it's worth it to make sure when they resume, they do it right.

"A stressful and lonely few months," he says of the time closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state-level restrictions in place. "I do this every single weekend, so I'm real excited to see everyone come out."

Part of Fever Night Life's reopening plan includes using a camera that measures people's body temperature. They say that will better manage the effort of screening people coming into the club.

When Fever Night Life reopens on June 6, it will be just short of three months from when it closed due to COVID-19.