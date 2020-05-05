Barton Co. farmer safe after close call with power lines

A Barton County farmer is safe after a close call with power lines Monday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Claflin Fire Department were called to an agricultural-related accident in the 1300 block of NE 120 Avenue.

When they got there, they found a farmer had entered a field on a tractor with implements, but one of the implements became entangled in overhead power lines.

The driver didn’t realize it and kept going, pulling the lines down. The power lines became entangled in the equipment.

Fortunately, the farmer stayed in the cab of the vehicle and did not come in contact with the live wires.

A Midwest Energy crew happened to be doing work nearby. They were able to shut the power lines off, allowing the farmer to safely get out of his tractor after being trapped for about 45 minutes.