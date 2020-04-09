Barton County Sheriff's Office searching for man considered "armed and dangerous"

The Barton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man considered "armed and dangerous."

On Thursday, the sheriff's office says 33-year-old Andrew Taylor is wanted on a Barton County District Court warrant.

Taylor may be in possession of a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun. He has allegedly made statements he will not be taken alive by law enforcement.

He is described as 5’10”and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.