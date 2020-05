Barton County reported its first COVID-19 related death and its tenth positive case in Great Bend.

The county did not give details on the person who died, but said: "If you must travel to a known hot-spot, please take extra precautions before returning."

The county said it continues to monitor COVID-19 in the county and will take appropriate action, including issuing quarantine and isolation orders.

To date, Barton County has served 165 quarantine and isolation orders.