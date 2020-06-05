Barton County resident dies of COVID-19

The Barton County Health Department reported one of its residents died from COVID-19.

The health department said it had been in contact with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment regarding classifications of the death.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones at this time," said the health department in a release.

To date, 44 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Barton County.

The health department said it continues to identify close contacts of the individuals of each positive case. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for a prolonged period (10 minutes or longer) or having direct contact with infectious secretions. BCHD will actively monitor the close contacts for 14 days for symptoms.

The public can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing, limiting large gatherings, extra cleaning, adhering to personal hygiene measures and staying home when sick.