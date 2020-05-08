Barton County to begin community COVID-19 testing Tuesday

The Barton County Health Department (BCHD) will begin providing community COVID-19 testing for Barton County residents beginning Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The testing will be hosted by BCHD at the direction of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), by appointment only.

The person to be tested must be symptomatic and meet the KDHE definition of a Person Under Investigation to be approved for testing. If the criteria are not met, COVID-19 testing may not be conducted.

Appointments to be tested may only be made by calling 620-793-1805 on the Monday prior to testing. Only one appointment can be scheduled per caller.

Testing will be conducted under the carport on the north side of the Sheriff’s Administrative building located at 1416 Kansas Avenue, Great Bend.

Only COVID-19 screening questions and specimen collection will be offered. No further assessments will be performed.

Testing will be performed at Kansas Health Environmental Laboratory. Results will be available about 3-4 days after specimen collection.

If you are symptomatic and are not able to secure an appointment, please contact your primary care physician for further assessment and guidance.

