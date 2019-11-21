Threats found in restroom stall lead to arrests at Liberal High School

The Liberal Police Department concluded an investigation at Liberal High School Wednesday involving threats written on a restroom stall.

The threats indicated someone was planning a shooting at the school to happen on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

Police responded by assigning extra personnel to the school to prevent any violence and to find out who made these threats.

Interviews were conducted throughout the day to try and find those responsible for the written threats.

In response to a second threat, officers quickly found out who was responsible. For this threat, police charged a 15 year old male with criminal threat.

With more information coming throughout the day, police then arrested a 14-year-old male who they believe is responsible for the original threats written in the restroom stall. He will be charged with aggravated criminal threat, police say.

There is no indication that either of the two suspects had any capability or intent to actually commit a school shooting, but police say all threats of this nature are taken seriously and will result in prosecution.