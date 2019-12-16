25th Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Sedgwick County

For the 25th year, first responders in Sedgwick County take part in a friendly competition ultimately meant to save lives.

The effort to bolster the community's blood supply during the holiday season is the focus of the Battle of the Badges, starting Monday and carrying on through the year (Dec. 31). The blood drive takes place at the Wichita Blood Donation Center, 707 N. Main Street, in Wichita.

Those wanting to donate can make an appointment on the the American Red Cross website. , by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

"During the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, Sedgwick County EMS, Sedgwick County Fire Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Fire Department and Wichita Police Department compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors," The American Red Cross explains. "Everyone who comes to give can cast a vote to determine who will win this year’s bragging rights. All those who come to donate during the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last."

The Red Cross says through the first 24 years of Battle of the Badges, nearly 29,000 blood and platelet donations have been collected. This year's goal is to 1,150 blood and platelet donations, which will raise the 25-year-total to more than 30,000 donations.