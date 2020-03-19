Bayer donates 3 million tablets of investigational COVID drug

Pharmaceutical giant Bayer is donating three million tablets of an investigational coronavirus drug to the U.S. government for potential use.

Chloroquine phosphate, sold under the name Resochin, is used to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases.

Bayer says it also appears to have broad-spectrum anti-viral properties and effects on the body's immune response.

Early evidence from human cells suggests chloroquine may have some activity against the coronavirus.

Bayer says the drug is not currently approved for use in the U.S., but it's working with the federal government on an 'emergency use authorization.'

President Donald Trump said Thursday the drug will be available with a prescription.