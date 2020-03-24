'Bear hunt' adds fun for Abilene children while social distancing

With school buildings closed for the remainder of the spring semester and warmer weather making it difficult to stay indoors, parents in Abilene came up with a new way to have fun with their children while social distancing.

"Bear hunting" gives children a fun activity outside while organized sports and school are on hold.

Parent Kristy Kohman on Sunday started a Facebook group called "Abilene, Kansas Bear Hunt." Within a day, it gained more than 700 members.

People around town put stuffed bears in front of their homes and businesses while "hunters" tally up how many they can find.

The popular activity in Abilene is something Kohman encourages in other communities. She says bears should be visible form the street for social-distancing purposes and children should make it educational with the count of how many they find.