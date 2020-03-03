Beautiful midweek weather

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that another nice day is shaping up on Wednesday with temperatures above normal and plenty of sunshine.

Early in the day, skies will be clear with lows in the 30s. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s with south winds picking up a bit across western Kansas. It will be another sunny day.

A cold front will come through early Thursday, bringing the winds to the north and they will be gusty. Temperatures may cool a bit on Thursday, but it doesn't look like bitter cold.

The next rain chance won't arrive until Sunday night and early Monday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: N/S 5-15. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 37.

Thu: High: 62 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 29 Sunny.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and windy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 48 Turning mostly cloudy; Windy. Chance for overnight showers.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 47 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.