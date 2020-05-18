Beautiful start to the week for Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our recent weather pattern change over the weekend plans on staying in place which means more wonderful May weather for the Sunflower State. Expect sunny and warm days, in the 70s, to be followed by clear and comfortable nights, in the 50s, through mid-week.

A small pattern change by Thursday will allow moisture to move back into Kansas. A storm or two is possible on Wednesday night, mainly along the Colorado border followed by scattered storms across the rest of the state on Thursday and Thursday night. While it is too early to know the exact details, severe weather is possible in south-central Kansas.

The upcoming holiday weekend looks very warm with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, the risk of rain and storms will also be climbing, especially on Sunday and Memorial Day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 54.

Wed: High: 78. Low: 59. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 80. Low: 63. Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Fri: High: 87. Low: 66. Partly cloudy; isolated late-day storms.

Sat: High: 88. Low: 68. Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 61. Mostly cloudy; numerous showers/storms.