Beautiful weather continues for Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the weather should remain fairly quiet the next few days as temperatures stay near normal for mid-May. Thunderstorm chances will be back at the end of the week which could impact much of the holiday weekend.

Low temperatures early Tuesday will be down around 50 degrees. Sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Look for some clouds Wednesday, but much of the area remains dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. A few storms will be possible in western Kansas Wednesday night, but much of the state will be looking at even higher rain chances by Thursday.

Right now, Thursday night and Saturday night will have the highest storm chances during the extended forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 54.

Wed: High: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening-overnight storms.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 62 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

Memorial Day: High: 75 Low: 64 Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.