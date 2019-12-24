Beef-processing company expanding to Garden City

A South Dakota-based beef processing company is expanding to southwest Kansas.

Empirical announced it will break ground early next year on a new facility in Garden City, employing about 300 people. The company says it hopes to have the plant fully operational by 2022 or 2023.

The Garden City Telegram

reports when fully operational, the new facility will more than double Empirical's current ground beef capacity.

“We took a long time evaluating the right location to be home for our new facility, and could not find a better, more welcoming community than Garden City,” Nick Roth, president of Empirical technology, inc. told the Telegram.