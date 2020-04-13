Bel Aire residents urged not to flush wipes

In an age where toilet paper, paper towels and wipes quickly became a hot commodity, now comes the issue with their disposal.

The City of Bel Aire is asking its residents to refrain from flushing wipes.

The city said it had another incident where one of its lift pumps was clogged due to wipes.

Now, the reminder: "even if the packaging states "flushable" unless it is toilet paper, it should not be flushed for this very reason."

We had another incident where one of our lift station pumps was clogged due to wipes. We want to remind you that even if the packaging states "flushable" unless it is toilet paper, it should not be flushed for this very reason.#NoWipesDownThePipes pic.twitter.com/Ay89rel9ko — Bel Aire, KS (@BelAireKS) April 13, 2020

Just last month, the City of Lawrence issued a similar message to its residents to only flush toilet paper.

"Our pump stations and wastewater treatment plants are having issues with "flushable" wipes and t-shirts clogging our equipment. Please help our team and follow this simple guidance," the city said in a tweet.