Bellevue students surprise teacher with new shoes

A Bellevue teacher is thanking and praising his students after they surprised him this week with a pair of brand new shoes.

Trey Payne teaches Living at Logan Fontenelle Middle School. Two weeks ago, a pair of basketball shoes were stolen from his classroom. He says he was hurt but ready to forgive the person who took the shoes.

A group of Mr. Payne's students weren't ready to let it go. They decided to pool their money together and buy their teacher a brand new pair of shoes. The students recorded the exchange and posted it online and the video quickly started to spread. Mr. Payne was moved to tears.

"These kids are super impressive and they do kind things all the time and I see it, and I promote it, and I'm passionate about it. But to see them direct it to me meant the world," Payne said.

The students say Mr. Payne is deserving of such a gift, and they never hesitated to spend their own money on a gift that they knew would make him happy.

"He inspires us so much. He's always trying to build us up. He's always someone we can go to," said 8th grader Emma Mitchell.

"I see him not so much as a teacher, but as family because he helps with a lot of stuff outside of school too," said 8th grade student Carlo Kemper.

Mr. Payne says his students are truly like family and he's excited to see where their futures will take them.

"They're just incredible kids that deserve the recognition. Not because they spent money or anything like that, but because of their hearts, their souls and what they represent," said Payne.