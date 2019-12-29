Beloit family feeling blessed as they recover from a Christmas Eve house fire

The presents under the tree for a Mitchell County family weren't the unique part of the holiday.

For them, it's the people who helped get them there in time for Christmas morning and rebuilding their lives.

Kelsey Clark said, "I think we’re all going to not take the holidays for granted again."

A family member's hunting lodge isn't where Andrew and Kelsey Clark were planning to spend the holidays with their three kids.

"It's one of the worst things someone could have happened on Christmas Eve," said Kelsey.

It's after their Beloit home was left unlivable hours before Christmas because of a fire that started in their basement, causing extensive smoke and water damage.

"Head to Salina to get ready to do some last-minute Christmas shopping," said Andrew Clark. "We got a call about 15 minutes away from after we left that our house was smoking, and we turned around, and by the time we got back, all the fire crews were there, and we were kind of in shock at that point."

Kelsey said, "When we pulled up, the smoke was just so thick, and they just had us move several different places. It seemed like they fought it for hours and hours, and when it looked like they had maybe gotten it put out, it would just get worse, and the smoke would just roll."

As the fire crews worked to save as much of this home as possible, Kelsey and Andrew said their friends and family started the effort to create a home away from home and salvage Christmas for their kids.

Kelsey said, "Sister had put up a Christmas tree for the kids, and we immediately started receiving presents for them that night."

"The presents that we got them were lost but a lot of the family and friends came in and went all out, and I think they had more presents than they did before. We’re pretty fortunate that we have a lot of loving people," said Andrew.

The couple said they're thankful to everyone who dropped what they were doing Christmas Eve to support them, including family, friends and firefighters.

Most of their belongings were lost because of the smoke and water damage, in the last few days, the essential items have been replaced thanks to the help of the community.

"They have done everything," said Kelsey. "Food, water, clothing, toiletries. When you lose everything you had, and they’re giving us that back slowly. I’ve had numerous calls, text messages, direct messages on Facebook just every day, making sure we’re okay. If there’s anything, we need."

The items they have left now carry an increased emotional value.

They're also relieved their two dogs are safe with them.

"How lucky I was that the kids weren't in the house, and the dogs got out of the doggy door," said Kelsey.

What the community has done for them is also helping their young kids get through this difficult time.

"I don’t know that it has affected them as bad as we were thinking it would, but that is because of the generosity of the people who are surrounding us," said Kelsey.

"We’re trying to kind of shield them as much as we can. Obviously, they still talk about the fire," said Andrew. "It’s good that they’re in at least pretty good spirits."

The family is still waiting to learn the cause of the fire, which started in the basement.

They are waiting to meet with their insurance provider to determine the next steps.

Kelsey and Andrew said through donations, they have all the items they need for right now as they wait on figuring out what's next.