Best Buy robbery suspect leads police on chase, crash in south Wichita

Wichita police arrested a man Monday night following an armed robbery and car chase through town.

Police say around 6:40 p.m., officers were called to an armed robbery at the Best Buy near 21st and Rock Road.

Employees reported a man walked into the store, displayed a knife and demanded property. He got away with headphones, a charger, a Garmin GPS device and a cell phone. He then left in a 2006 red Chevy HHR.

Officers located the vehicle near 13th and Hillside and conducted a traffic stop. The driver refused to exit the vehicle then fled and police pursuit ensued. The chase ended at the intersection of Pawnee and Hydraulic when a 2003 black Chevy Silverado struck the HHR.

Two adults and four children were inside the truck. No one in either vehicle was hurt.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Rodrecus Tobble on charges of aggravated robbery, flee and elude, battery of a law enforcement officer and six counts of aggravated battery.