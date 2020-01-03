Best viewing for the Quadrantid Meteor Shower

One of the biggest meteor showers of the year, the annual Quadrantid shower, will happen early Saturday morning

It will peak around 2:15-2:30 a.m. and there could be as many as 100 to 120 meteors an hour.

Fred Gassert with the Lake Afton Observatory says the meteor shower is remnants from a minor planet and will look like shooting stars coming from all directors

"When an object breaks up in the atmosphere in space, in this case, a minor planet, there's rements left over and the Earth passes thorough that area of clouds and dust and when it comes through our atmosphere that's when we get our meteror shower," he said.

Gassert says if you live in the city you may catch a glimpse of the meteor shower, but in order to see it best, you should drive as far as you can outside of the city lights.

"Go to a dark sky sight and sit in a chair or lay down on a blanket and look up," he said.

You don't need a telescope or binoculars. In fact, Gassert says, if you're using either. you're not oging to see anything because you need to be able to look at as much of the sky as you can.