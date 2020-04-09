Bethany College moves to 'test optional admission' for fall of 2020

Bethany College is now added to a list of colleges and universities in the U.S switching to 'test optional admission' due to ACT and SAT tests being either cancelled or postponed. That means those who want to apply to those colleges, won't need those scores to get in.

Some colleges are making adjustments for potential students, like Bethany College.

"We are going to evaluate them on a more holistic schedule.Normally, we would look at their GPA and ACT and SAT score. What we are going to do now is look at more of their high school transcript and look at a number of other things, so we are still able to admit them to college," said Elizabeth Mauch, the interim president of Bethany College.

The college is moving to 'test optional admission' for its fall, first time freshman 2020 applicants.

While this isn't a permanent change, the college hopes it will get rid of a barrier that might otherwise keep students from pursuing a degree.

"As our cabinet and board of directors do realize what an extraordinary time we are in right now, and we know there is a whole lot on students and parents minds, we wanted this to be one less thing they have to think about," said Mauch.

Bethany College believes it's the first private school in Kansas to do this.

