Better Business Bureau: Scammers trying to cash in on coronavirus fears

While you take steps to protect your health, scammers are taking steps to steal your personal information or money.

The Better Business Bureau warns scammers already are trying to cash in on coronavirus fears. The scammers attempt to lure targets through voicemails, text messages and phishing emails.

At first, many might think the scams are legit as the calls or messages claim to be made from the Center or Disease Control or World Health Organization.

The BBB reminds you that these agencies will never send you unsolicited emails.

"Do not click or open up these attachments," says Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau of Kansas.

She also warns you to be mindful of information on your social-media news feeds as the information your friends share may not be accurate and could be part of a plot to steal your information or sell you bogus products that promise to protect you from coronavirus.

"They know that fear is going to get people to click, get them engaged on that website," Groene says.

The BBB also warns you to be careful about donating to GoFundMe campaigns based off coronavirus situations. In minutes, a scammer can create a fake page to convince people to donate money.