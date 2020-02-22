Beware of this tax scam

Counties across Kansas are warning people of a tax scam making the rounds.

There is a company calling taxpayers using a phone number that appears as if it's the county calling. The company claims they are collecting taxes on behalf of the county and that you have 30 minutes to pay or law enforcement will arrest you.

Officials say this is a scam and counties do not make phone calls to citizens demanding immediate payment by phone or threaten arrest by phone.

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact your local county treasurer's office.

