Big 12 tacks onto agreement, keeps basketball championships in KC through 2025

The Big 12 Conference Friday announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the Phillips 66 Men's and Women's Basketball Championships. This keeps the tournament in KC through 2025.

“We were all looking forward to having our basketball championships back together in Kansas City in 2020. While the pandemic didn’t allow that to happen, this extension provides an additional year for our institutions and fans to take part in the Big 12 basketball atmosphere that has become synonymous with Kansas City,” says Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Kansas City's Sprint Center has been home for the Big 12 men's basketball tournament since 2010. The latest agreement keeps that run intact for at least five more seasons.