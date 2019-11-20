Historic 'Big Boy' steaming through Kansas as part of national tour

The Big Boy No. 4014, the largest steam locomotive ever used by the Union Pacific Railroad, made stops in central Kansas Wednesday as it takes part in a westward-traveling tour back to its base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Big Boy earlier this fall road the Union Pacific-system rails west from Cheyenne to stops in Utah, Nevada and California before turning east to visit Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Arkansas.

The 78-year-old railway king is headed back to Cheyenne via Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. The big train on the tour 12-state tour is the only operating Big Boy locomotive, Union Pacific says.

Union Pacific says the Big Boy is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.

The historic locomotive left Kansas City Mo. Tuesday and made its way to Topeka. Wednesday, the tour included stops in Manhattan, Junction City and Abilene.

The westward trip continues Thursday with stops in Ellsworth, Russell and Hays. The Big Boy crosses into the Mountain time zone Friday, stopping in Sharon Springs before starting starting the Colorado portion of its tour Saturday, ultimately returning to Cheyenne next Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Wednesday, hundreds of Kansans lined up along the tracks to see the Big Boy.

"It's the world's largest steam locomotive, 700 horsepower," says Ed Dickens who helped restore the train. "Just look at that thing. It's 17 feet tall."

Some on hand to catch the Big Boy on the leg from Salina to Abilene have been fans of the steam locomotive for decades.

"I bought a model of this train in 1968 or 69, a long time ago. And I still have it today," says Wichita resident Fred Mosteller.

Wednesday brought him the opportunity to see the one-of-a-kind locomotive outside of a museum. The nationwide tour is the culmination of two years of restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team