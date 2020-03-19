Big change coming with wind, snow, and cold

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a big change will take place in Kansas weather. Some snow will move through northwest Kansas where blizzard warnings are posted. Poor visibility is likely in those areas with up to an inch of accumulation possible.

Strong north winds are likely through Friday morning. Low temperatures will mainly be in the 20s, but wind chills will drop into the teens for the start of the day. Despite the sunshine Friday, highs will only be around 40 degrees.

The weekend starts rather chilly. Saturday will have lows in the 20s and highs near 50. Clouds return for Sunday and there might be a few sprinkles passing through the area, but heavy rainfall is unlikely.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: S/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; breezy, colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 25.

Sat: High: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 39 A few AM showers, then cloudy.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 43 Mostly cloudy; chance for nighttime storms.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 52 AM showers, then turning mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 49 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 59 Turning mostly cloudy; windy.