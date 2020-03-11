Big changes are heading to Kansas

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that another sunny day is coming up on Thursday, but what follows is going to be a mess for some parts of the state. Rain and snow chances will push into the area Friday.

Look for an increase in clouds heading into Thursday morning. A stray shower is possible north of I-70, but most areas remain dry. Lows will stay above freezing. Highs Thursday will reach the 60s with gusty north winds.

Clouds take over on Friday with rain showers and some snow developing across western Kansas. It will spread east by Friday evening. Highs will be in the 40s around much of the state. Accumulating snow looks likely for far western and northern Kansas.

Rain and snow chances taper off by early Saturday afternoon. It will stay cloudy and chilly throughout the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: NW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 10-15. Low: 39.

Fri: High: 50 Turning cloudy; evening/overnight rain.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 40 AM showers, then PM drizzle.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 39 Cloudy; chance for overnight showers.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 43 Cloudy; chance for rain-some thunder overnight.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 44 Cloudy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 45 Cloudy; scattered rain showers.