Big temperature drop; little bit of rain

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that another cold front is coming to Kansas and temperatures will be dropping for the end of the week. A few areas may catch some rain showers Wednesday evening, but much of the state will be missed.

The cold front will reach northern Kansas by mid-morning Wednesday. Temperatures will only reach the lower 50s in northern Kansas, but farther south, we can expect some 60s. North winds will turn gusty in the afternoon as the colder air begins to take over.

Rain chances are limited to south central and southeast Kansas Wednesday night. It's back to sunshine on Thursday but temperatures will be cold. Expect highs in the 40s with diminishing winds from the north.

Another surge of cold air is coming for the second half of the weekend. Get ready.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; a few sprinkles or showers. Wind: N/NE 20-30; gusty. Low: 34.

Thu: High: 45 Turning mostly sunny, windy, and colder.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 24 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 36 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 44 Low: 44 Mostly sunny. Windy

Mon: High: 39 Low: 23 Partly cloudy and cold.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.