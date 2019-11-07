Big time turnaround in temperatures

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a big turn in temperatures is expected heading into the start of the weekend. Many areas will be 10-15 degrees above normal, but not warm enough for record highs.

Skies will be clear into the night with lows in the teens and 20s. Winds will turn to the south and highs on Friday will reach the 50s and 60s.

Saturday looks sunny and VERY warm with 70s on the way. The winds should remain light.

The next cold front comes through on Sunday with falling temperatures. It will be quite cold to start next week and most areas will be 25 degrees colder than normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny, a bit warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 38.

Sat: High: 72 Sunny and unseasonably warm.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy.

Mon: High: 34 Low: 27 AM flurries, then becoming partly cloudy and much colder.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 13 Sunny, but cold.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.