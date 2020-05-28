Big warming trend arriving soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that after a damp week for some parts of Kansas, much warmer and drier weather is on the way.

Skies will be clearing out during the night and early Friday. Lows will dip down into the 50s with diminishing north winds. Highs will be back up near 80 degrees with a sun/cloud mix for the afternoon.

Clouds Saturday morning should begin to burn off during the afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s in western Kansas. Central and eastern Kansas will have low 80s.

Stronger winds and much warmer temperatures set in for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Sat: High: 80 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 61 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 66 Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 68 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 91 Low: 70 Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.