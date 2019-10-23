Bipartisan bill introduced to create 3-digit suicide-and-mental-health-crisis hotline

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) joins a bipartisan effort to introduce the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act.

Moran says the purpose of this legislation is "to designate a three-digit phone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline and ensure states have the flexibility to strengthen local crisis call centers."

"The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis line are 10 digits, which is a barrier to Americans in crisis-seeking support," Moran says.

He says the entire country stands to benefit from improved access to suicide prevention and mental health services.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) points out about 45,000 people in the US. die by suicide each year. This includes more than 6,100 veterans. Baldwin says suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

"We need to do everything we can to prevent suicide and that means improving the tools we have to help people who are suffering from depression or other mental health issues," the Wisconsin senator says.

Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) more needs to be done to erase the stigma associated with discussions about suicide and mental health.

"If this bipartisan idea becomes law, Americans could dial a three-digit phone number in times of any crisis: 911 for an emergency,and 988 for a mental-health emergency," Gardner says. "This legislation is more than smart policy that will help save lives, it's a statement that our government recognizes that crisis and is working across party lines to address it."

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) says the bill echos that saving lives is what the bill is really all about.

"A nationwide, three-digit number for suicide prevention and mental health crises will connect people with the specialized help they needy, when they need it," he says. "Mental healthcare works, and this bill will help get people into care, but it’s just a first step that will require the federal government to put up real resources."