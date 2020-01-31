Bishop Carroll recognizes former student, Chiefs player Blake Bell during assembly

It wasn't a normal assembly at Bishop Carroll High School Friday. There was an important message to share ahead of the weekend.

Former golden eagle Blake Bell is going to the Super Bowl.

"It's exciting for Bishop Carroll," said assistant principal and former head football coach, Alan Schuckman.

During the assembly, Schuckman said even if you aren't a Chiefs fan, you should be a Bishop Carroll Blake Bell fan this weekend.

"It's exciting to have a guy that's going to be playing in front of 100 million people."

Not only are they excited for Bell, but the school says this shows, whatever your dreams may be, you can get there.

"I think when you see a guy go on and be successful in whatever they do, I think that's aspiration for all our students," said Schuckman.