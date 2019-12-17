Bitter cold morning, but warming up through the week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a clear, but cold start to the day. Wake-up temperatures in the teens feel like the single digits. Sunny skies are on tap for our Tuesday and that will take temperatures into the 30s and 40s this afternoon.

Beware of patchy and dense fog during the morning, especially north and east of Wichita. Some of the thicker fog banks may produce a glaze of ice on area roads.

After another cold night, we’re warmer on Wednesday as temperatures get back to near normal levels, mostly in the middle to upper 40s.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with a warming trend. After a breezy Thursday with temperatures in the 50s, if you can believe it, the weekend will be even warmer. Expect near record highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; still cold. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 41.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 28.

Thu: High: 53. Low: 28. Mix of sun and clouds; becoming breezy.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 29. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 34. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 39. Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm.

Mon: High: 66. Low: 41. Partly cloudy.