Bitter cold morning for Kansas, but a warmup is on the way

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says temperatures tumbled into the single digits last night and most of Kansas is in record cold territory this morning. The wind is nowhere near as strong as yesterday, but a light breeze is pushing the wind chill below zero. Sunny skies will take temperatures into the 30s and 40s this afternoon, but that’s roughly 20 degrees colder than normal.

After a brief stoop in the teens and 20s tonight, warmer weather returns on Wednesday. Highs should be in the 50s and 60s, but a strong south breeze will make it feel a tad cooler.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful. A weak cold front will temporarily stall our warm-up on Thursday, but temperatures should trend higher into the weekend as highs approach 60 degrees despite more clouds than sun.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, still cold. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 38.

Tonight: Clear, not as cold. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Wind: S/NW 15-25g. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 30.

Thu: High: 51. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 59. Low: 39. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 36. Few sprinkles, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 62. Low: 40. Mix of sun and clouds.