Bitter cold, wet start to your week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the warm weekend weather because winter has returned to the Sunflower State. After soaring into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will hover in the upper 20s today. Factor in the north wind, at times gusting over 30 mph, and wind chills will remain in the single digits.

A light wintry mix is possible, mainly this morning, before skies clear out this afternoon. Bridges and overpasses may be slippery, so please travel with care. The sun will shine again on Tuesday and Wednesday and a south breeze will bring warmer weather back to the state.

Near record low temperatures are possible tonight as we fall into the single digits and teens, but a quick warm-up will commence tomorrow. Highs will climb into the 30s and 40s on Tuesday followed by 50s and 60s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with flurries, then clearing. Windy and MUCH colder. Wind: N 20-30g. High: 30.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Sunny, still cold. Wind: S 10-20. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 24.

Wed: High: 52. Low: 30. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55. Low: 38. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57. Low: 40. Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 39. Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain.